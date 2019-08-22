PrimeStone Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69.00 (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $31,601.00 and $69.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrimeStone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003028 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone (PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 18,179,420 coins. PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

