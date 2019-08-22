Primecoin Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bittylicious. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $18,242.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,740,102 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.