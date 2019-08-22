Premier Oil’s (PMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the oil producer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMO stock traded up GBX 6.72 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,344,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.48. The stock has a market cap of $655.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.