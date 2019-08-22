PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,788.22

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,788.22 and traded as low as $1,730.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,780.00, with a volume of 3,322 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,839.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.22. The stock has a market cap of $750.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

