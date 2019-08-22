Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.67. Power REIT shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

In related news, CEO David H. Lesser bought 4,300 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.73% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

