Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 457 ($5.97).

LON:PLP opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.98) on Tuesday. Polypipe Group has a one year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of $761.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

