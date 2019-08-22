Polymath (POLY) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, UEX and Binance. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $16.91 million and $2.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00729178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015580 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,039,592 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Huobi, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

