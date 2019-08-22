Polybius (PLBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,620.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00013284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $11,620.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.01335950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

