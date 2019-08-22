Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

PTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Securities cut their price target on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Polarityte from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Polarityte’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

