PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) CEO David Lopez Purchases 2,328 Shares

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) CEO David Lopez purchased 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,956.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lopez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, David Lopez purchased 4,700 shares of PlayAGS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00.

AGS stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.72 million, a P/E ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343,293 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,744,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 83.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $20,195,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

