PitisCoin (PTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.00

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 52.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. PitisCoin has a total market cap of $55,382.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PitisCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, PitisCoin has traded down 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Token Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin . PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PitisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

