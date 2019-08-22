Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $6,552.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 114,956,125 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

