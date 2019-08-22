Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research firms recently commented on PES. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 163,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 151,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $152.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

