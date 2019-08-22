Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $7.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 229,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.