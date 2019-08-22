Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 3,193,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860,699. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

