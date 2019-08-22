Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,864,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

VEU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

