Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.19. 15,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,814. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19.

