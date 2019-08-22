Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $275,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 186,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

