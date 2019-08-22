Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,735. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

