Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,475 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 4,734,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,488,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

