Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,791 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.50% of Prothena worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,843. Prothena Co. PLC has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 10,435.79%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

