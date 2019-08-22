Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $108.92. 150,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,881. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92.

