Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $108.92. 150,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,881. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.