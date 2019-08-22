Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,137,000 after buying an additional 1,101,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 238,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after buying an additional 141,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $13,117,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,719 shares of company stock worth $6,908,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,043. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

