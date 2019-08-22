Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,027,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,419,000 after acquiring an additional 415,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 9.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,848 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $20,414,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 9,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,266. News Corp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

