Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 211,340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 26,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 391,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

