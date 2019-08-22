Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $31.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

