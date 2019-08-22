Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. 251,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

