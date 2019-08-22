Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,033. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

