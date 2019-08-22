Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 174,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 359,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.