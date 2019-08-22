Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.90 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

PDD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 6,010,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 76.66% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 35,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

