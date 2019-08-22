PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $7.88. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 13,915 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 703,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 622,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 428,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

