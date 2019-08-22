PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.70 and last traded at $101.70, 13,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 13,100.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.