PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $17.83. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 4,260 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

