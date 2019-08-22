Physiomics (LON:PYC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 1533899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and a P/E ratio of -29.04.

In other Physiomics news, insider Christophe Chassagnole purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

