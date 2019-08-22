Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 829,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

