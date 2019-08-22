Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.69. 50,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,949. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

