Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. 1,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,678. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

