Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $19.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,341.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342,389 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,483,000 after purchasing an additional 322,245 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.74. 10,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,896. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

