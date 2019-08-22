Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 172,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

