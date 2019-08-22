Phantomx (PNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,531.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00900046 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004143 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,523,152 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

