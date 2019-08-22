Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 1,772,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,261,488. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.