PFG Advisors Purchases 2,469 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 1,577,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

