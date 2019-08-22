PFG Advisors Purchases 205 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 53,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $107.47. 37,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,591. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

