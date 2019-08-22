PFG Advisors Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 95,198 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 2,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,112. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

