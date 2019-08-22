PFG Advisors Has $485,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCK. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,360. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.