PFG Advisors Buys 737 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 9,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

