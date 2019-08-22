PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 2,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,232. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.