PFG Advisors Acquires 18,329 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 90,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 407,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,238 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

