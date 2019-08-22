PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.81. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 511,488 shares trading hands.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 370,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.