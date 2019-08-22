Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

